RedHawks' Bullpen Shines in Series-Opening Win Over Winnipeg

May 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Kelvan Pilot on the mound

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' bullpen threw five scoreless innings on Tuesday night to seal a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Newman Outdoor Field.

Home runs from Dillon Thomas - a 414-foot no-doubter, according to Trackman - and Evan Alexander provided three of the five Fargo-Moorhead runs.

A defensive showcase in the first inning quickly swung momentum the RedHawks' way when Alexander's sliding web gem of a catch - and subsequent throw to double off a Winnipeg runner at second - ended an early Goldeyes scoring threat.

Tyler Grauer gave up two unearned runs on four hits in four innings of work, but it was the shutdown performances of those who followed from the bullpen that clinched a winning start to the RedHawks' longest homestand of the season.

Kelvan Pilot earned the win after pitching a scoreless fifth and sixth before Jake Dykhoff, Garrett Alexander and Alex DuBord finished the game. The four F-M relievers did not allow a Winnipeg hit over the game's final five innings.

DuBord picked up the save, his fourth of the season, as the RedHawks improved to 11-5 on the season with the win against their longtime Red River rival.

Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg will continue their three-game slate on Wednesday night in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

