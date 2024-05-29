Murphy and Matulovich Lead Goldeyes to Win

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (8-10) defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-2 at Newman Outdoor Field Wednesday evening.

After the first three batters of the ballgame reached base safely for Winnipeg, designated hitter Max Murphy cracked a single through the left side of the infield to score third baseman Dayson Croes and left fielder Keshawn Lynch, giving the Goldeyes a 2-0 lead. Before the inning was through, centre fielder Miles Simington would single to right field to bring catcher Rob Emery home and Murphy would come in on first baseman Jake McMurray's sacrifice fly to extend Winnipeg's advantage to 4-0.

In the top of the second frame, Lynch crossed the plate on Emery's groundout to shortstop as Goldeyes made it a five-run cushion.

Fargo-Moorhead (11-6) got a run back in their half of the third inning on second baseman Peter Brookshaw's two-out, solo home run to right field.

The RedHawks would add another in the fourth when right fielder Ismael Alcántara led off the inning with a home run down the left field line that cut the Goldeyes' lead to 5-2.

Winnipeg put the game away in the top of the seventh when Murphy crushed a 382-foot, two-run bomb to left field. The 31-year-old finished the game with two hits, four runs batted in, and two runs scored.

Croes' league season-high ten-game hit streak came to an end when he struck out in the eighth.

Starter Joey Matulovich (W, 2-0) allowed two runs - both earned - on seven hits over seven innings while striking out four. Justin Courtney pitched the final two innings, surrendering just one hit and fanning a pair.

Colten Davis (L, 2-1) started for the RedHawks and gave up five runs on four hits in just three innings of work. He walked five.

"We got off to a good start offensively, and when Joey (Matulovich) is on the mound you feel good about your chances. Getting him a bit of run support right away was big," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "I think we're getting closer to seeing Max (Murphy) play the way he's capable of, and when you have some of the better players on the field like Joey and Max you have a good chance to win. Especially when they make the kind of impact on the game that you know they can."

The series concludes Thursday at 7:02 p.m. CDT with Landen Bourassa (1-1, 2.70 ERA) getting the call for Winnipeg. Fargo-Moorhead will answer with Brenden Heiss (1-2, 5.06 ERA). Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes will return home to Blue Cross Park to face the Lincoln Saltdogs Friday, May 31 at 7:00 p.m. for a three-game weekend series.

