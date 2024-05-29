Thomas Dillard Hits For the Cycle in Dominating Win Over Dogs

Rosemont, Ill - 1B Thomas Dillard hit for the cycle after a double in the ninth inning which is Dillard's first career cycle and only the third in Cleburne history as the Railroaders lit up the Chicago Dogs 10-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Impact Field.

Dillard started his day with a three-run home run in the third inning which was one of five for the Railroaders. DH Jaxx Groshans and RF Brian O'Grady both went yard twice and now are tied with 2B Carter Aldrete for the league lead in home runs with seven.

After a single in the fifth, Dillard took advantage of a well-hit ball to right field and hustled his way to third for a triple. Between Dillard, Groshans, and O'Grady, they combined for nine hits, nine runs, and nine RBIs.

The Railroader offense was alive and well but don't discredit the work LHP Jacques Pucheu did on the mound. In his longest outing of the season, Pucheu went six innings, allowed one run, one walk, and struck out six. Game two also featured appearances from RHP Chris Muller and newcomer LHP Jake Cantleberry who all contributed to six straight scoreless innings for Chicago.

The Railroaders hope to make it three straight against the Dogs with game three set for Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

