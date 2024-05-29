Boswell's 3-run Home Run Headlines Railroaders' Comeback Win

May 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Rosemont, Ill - A seven-run sixth inning included a 3B Bret Boswell three-run home run as the Railroaders overcame a 6-1 deficit to defeat the Chicago Dogs 9-8 on Tuesday night at Impact Field.

The bottom of the third inning featured four singles by the Dogs which set up a 1B Jacob Teter grand slam to give Chicago the 6-1 lead prior to Cleburne's comeback.

A part of Cleburne's win was the debut of C Gus Sosa in the designated hitter position. Sosa, the former Staten Island FerryHawk, signed with the team just hours before first pitch and made a great first impression. Sosa went 3-for-4 with two runs and a triple, becoming the first Railroader to hit a triple this season.

Chicago scored a run in the seventh and the eighth inning to close the deficit to one heading into the ninth. RHP Joe Corbett entered the game and earned his fourth save of the season by making quick work of the Dogs with three consecutive strikeouts.

Game Two of the series is a quick turnaround with first pitch set for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.