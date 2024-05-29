'Dogs Fall in Game Two After Cougars' Big Rally

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs looked like they were in a position to win late in game two but Kane County rallied late and took game two by the final of 9-5.

INF Luke Roskam hit his first homer of the year, a two-run shot, as well as an RBI double as a part of a 2-4 night. He is now four for seven in the series through two games.

OF Zane Zurbrugg extended his hitting streak to six games with a double in the sixth, he would come around to score.

LHP Jesse Remington made his Saltdogs debut on the mound going just three innings, surrendering five hits, and two runs both of them being earned, one walk, and striking out four batters.

The Saltdogs fell behind 2-0 in the third inning against the Cougars, the 12th time Lincoln has surrendered the first run of the ballgame.

The 'Dogs would score four unanswered to take a 4-2 lead after six innings of play but Kane County responded quickly with three runs in the top half of the seventh to reclaim the lead at 5-4.

In the ninth Lincoln was only down a run but a four-spot from Kane County blew the game open. The Saltdogs would get one run back in the bottom of the ninth thanks to an OF Gary Mattis RBI single, but that would be it.

The rubber match is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

