Zherenko Perfect in 40 Minutes; Wolf Pack Take Preseason Win

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds opened their preseason slate against their I-91 rivals, but the Hartford Wolf Pack got the 3-2 shootout win at Koeppel Community Sports Center on Wednesday night.

The T-Birds struck just 2:57 into the game to take a 1-0 lead. Alex Fortin intercepted a loose puck in the neutral zone and led a 2-on-1 into the Hartford zone. Fortin found Anthony Beauregard on the left side with a cross-crease pass, and Beauregard lifted a backhand up over the shoulder of Olof Lindbom.

Vadim Zherenko got the nod in the Springfield net and was terrific in the opening frame, stopping all 16 shots that came his way.

The teams traded power play chances in the second period, with the two teams both mustering single-digit shots on net. Through 40 minutes, there was no change in the 1-0 score.

Hartford finally broke even to begin the third, rudely greeting Colten Ellis with a wrister from Ryan McCleary that sneaked over Ellis' blocker arm just over two minutes into the third. Moments later, at 3:35, seconds after going to the power play, Seth Barton flipped a point shot through heavy traffic that found the back of the, giving Hartford its first lead, 2-1.

With just over three minutes to play, Tanner Dickinson tied it for Springfield with a power play goal of his own to send the game to overtime tied, 2-2.

After a scoreless and uneventful extra period, Hartford got the win in the shootout as Ryder Korczak beat Ellis on a backhand deke, while Boyko did not allow a goal to Dickinson, Mikhail Abramov, or Mitch Hoelscher.

The T-Birds continue their preseason slate on Friday night on home ice against the Providence Bruins. Opening Night of the regular season pits Springfield against Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

