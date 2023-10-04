Ottawa Senators Assign Five Players to Belleville

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced today that four more players have been assigned to Belleville Sens Training Camp after clearing waivers on Wednesday.

Defencemen Jacob Bernard-Docker and Jacob Larsson, along with forwards Egor Sokolov and Matthew Highmore, will join the club ahead of Thursday's practice. The additions bring the current Belleville Sens Training Camp Roster up to 26 players, including 13 forwards, 10 defencemen and three goaltenders.

Bernard-Docker, 23, is entering his third full season with the Senators after being selected in the first round (26th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft. The native of Canmore, Alberta registered six points (two goals, six assists) in 41 American Hockey League games for Belleville last season, while also notching one assist in 19 NHL games with Ottawa. Bernard-Docker has twice won gold medals with Canada, at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2021 IIHF World Hockey Championship.

Hailing from Ljungby, Sweden, Larsson prepares for his seventh professional season in North America, and second with the Senators. The 26-year-old skated in 55 AHL games for Belleville last season, putting up 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) and also played in seven NHL games with Ottawa. Over 191 career AHL games, Larsson has 57 points (10 goals, 47 assists), with 128 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating.

Well-known to Senators fans in Belleville and beyond, Sokolov returns to the Friendly City four his fourth season, looking to build on his franchise scoring record and games played mark. The 23-year-old led Belleville in scoring last season, with 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games. He also counted one goal and one assist in five NHL games with Ottawa. The native of Yekaterinburg, Russia was signed to a one-year contract extension this summer, after being selected by Ottawa in the second round (61st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Highmore, 27, joins the Senators ahead of his seventh pro season, spending the majority of last season with the AHL Springfield Thunderbirds and registering 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 68 games. He also dressed in two games with the T-Birds NHL affiliate in St. Louis. As a pro, Highmore has played in 165 AHL games and has 125 points (50 goals, 75 assists), while also earning 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) over 139 NHL games, split between Chicago, Vancouver and St. Louis.

The Belleville Sens Training Camp roster will continue to be updated as players are re-assigned from NHL training camp in Ottawa. You can view the full training camp roster.

Belleville Sens Training Camp continues Thursday with practice at CAA Arena. While training camp practices will not be open to the public, Belleville Sens Season Ticket Members will get exclusive access to Thursday's practice.

Physical tickets will be available for pick up that day as well, for those fans who have requested them. Season Ticket Members can contact their Account Executive for more information. Media are able to attend practices and are asked to direct any interview requests to David Foot (footd@bellevillesens.com).

The Senators open the 2023-24 American Hockey League season on October 14th against the Bears, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The 2023 Home Opener presented by CAA is on October 21, 2023, when the Sens host the Laval Rocket.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later. Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

