Colorado Avalanche Assigns Five to Eagles

October 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Oskar Olausson, Peter Holland and Ondrej Pavel have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate, along with defenseman Nate Clurman and goaltender Trent Miner.

Olausson was selected by the Avalanche with the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry draft. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound winger is entering his second professional season after generating 11 goals and nine assists in 63 games with the Eagles during the 2022-23 campaign. In addition, Olausson also made his NHL debut last season when he took to the ice for the Avalanche against the Vancouver Canucks on November 22nd. The 20-year-old spent one season in the OHL, notching 26 goals and 23 assists in 55 games with the Oshawa Generals and Barrie Colts.

Holland was selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the 15th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and comes to the Eagles having produced 36 goals and 49 assists in 266 career NHL contests with the Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes and New York Rangers. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound center has also collected 95 goals and 127 assists in 252 games in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs, Hartford Wolf Pack, Laval Rocket, Toronto Marlies, Norfolk Admirals and Syracuse Crunch. Holland has produced 20 or more goals in the AHL on two different occasions, including a career-high 23 tallies with the Crunch in 2011-12.

Pavel is preparing for his first professional season after joining the Eagles late last season, skating in two regular season games with Colorado and notching a pair of assists in four playoff contests. The 23-year-old spent three years at Minnesota State University-Mankato, where he generated 18 goals and 23 assists in 94 career contests. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound center tallied career-highs in points (22), goals (12) and assists (10) and finished with a +19 plus/minus rating as a sophomore in 2021-22, appearing in all 44 games to help the Mavericks capture the CCHA championship. Pavel helped Minnesota State to the WCHA regular-season title in 2020-21 recording four points (0g/4a) in 11 outings.

Clurman was a sixth-round selection of the Avalanche in 2016 and is set to embark on his third season of pro hockey after putting up four goals and 12 assists with the Eagles over the past two AHL campaigns. In addition, the Boulder, Colorado native has also appeared in 54 ECHL contests with the Utah Grizzlies, gathering three goals and 21 assists in that time. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner played three seasons at the University of Notre Dame, producing 19 points in 103 games, and serving as team captain for the Fighting Irish in 2020-21.

Miner has split the past three seasons between the Eagles and Grizzlies, going a combined 4-6-1 with Colorado, while boasting a 2.67 goals-against average and .904 save-percentage. Selected by the Avalanche in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Miner has also posted a career record of 33-27-3 with Utah, to go along with a 2.90 GAA and .910 save-percentage.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm.

