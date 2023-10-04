Dallas Recalls Forward Kyle McDonald from Texas
October 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Kyle McDonald from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
McDonald, 21, led the North Bay Battalion (OHL) in goals (34) and ranked fifth overall in points (34-18-52) in 43 games during the 2022-23 campaign. He also paced the club in game-winning goals (8), ranked fourth in power-play tallies (7) and fifth in shots on goal (185).
Signed by Dallas to a three-year entry-level contract on March 10, McDonald was loaned to Texas on Oct. 2.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2023
- Duarte Hitting the Mark - Calgary Wranglers
- Dallas Recalls Forward Kyle McDonald from Texas - Texas Stars
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- The Battle Begins: Jake Bischoff on Training Camp, Upcoming Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ottawa Senators Assign Five Players to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Blank Bears for Second Preseason Shutout - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Open Preseason with 3-0 Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls Sign Forward Ben King to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa Wild Announces Five-Year Lease Extension with Polk County and OVG360 - Iowa Wild
- Colorado Avalanche Assigns Five to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Texas Stars Open Training Camp in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Open Preseason at Riverview Ice House vs. Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 10:30 a.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Dallas Recalls Forward Kyle McDonald from Texas
- Texas Stars Open Training Camp in Cedar Park
- Dallas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster
- Dallas Stars Announce Training Camp Roster at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Dallas Stars Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule in Cedar Park