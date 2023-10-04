Bears Open Preseason with 3-0 Loss to Penguins

(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears (0-1-0-0) opened their 2023 preseason schedule with a 3-0 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2-0-0-0) on Wednesday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton struck first in the opening frame when Cédric Desruisseaux capitalized on a turnover in the Hershey zone and beat Garin Bjorklund at 8:59 for an unassisted goal.

Midway through the second period, Mitchell Gibson took over in net for Hershey at 9:26, and seconds later stonewalled the Penguins' Jordan Frasca on a breakaway. The Bears held the deficit to 1-0 through the end of the middle frame.

David Jankowski made it 2-0 in favor of the hosts when he knocked in a rebound at the right side of the net at 5:56 of the third period.

Ty Glover beat Gibson upstairs on a shorthanded breakaway at 11:35 to put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton up 3-0 to cap the scoring.

Shots finished 26-20 in favor of the Penguins. Bjorklund took the loss after going 16-for-17, while Gibson went 7-for-9 in relief; Taylor Gauthier went 20-for-20 to get the shutout for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Bears were 0-for-2 on the power play; the Penguins finished 0-for-1 with the man advantage.

Hershey continues its 2023 exhibition schedule when the Chocolate and White return home to GIANT Center to host the Penguins on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. Doors to the facility open one hour prior to puck-drop at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game. All seats for Friday's game are general admission, and parking is FREE. Fans should be aware that the parking lot at GIANT Center may be busier than usual due to other events on property and are reminded to plan accordingly.

