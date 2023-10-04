San Diego Gulls Sign Forward Ben King to One-Year Contract
October 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Ben King to a one-year standard player contract (SPC) through the 2023-24 AHL season.
King, 21 (5/15/02), tallied 17-18=35 points and a +2 rating in 30 games with the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2022-23. He also posted 4-7=11 points in 10 WHL playoff games, helping the Rebels reach the WHL Central Conference Semifinals.
The Vernon, B.C. native was a fourth-round selection (107th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2022 NHL Draft after leading the WHL with 52 goals and ranking second overall with 52-53=105 points during the 2021-22 season. He was also named to the WHL Central First All-Star Team.
The 6-3, 205-pound forward collected 106-134=240 points with a +9 rating in 236 career WHL games with Red Deer and Swift Current. He also had 8-13=21 points in 20 career WHL playoff games, all with Red Deer.
