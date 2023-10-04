Texas Stars Open Training Camp in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, began training camp Wednesday ahead of the team's 15th anniversary season. The initial training camp roster consists of 27 players, including 14 forwards, 11 defensemen and two goaltenders.

Texas Stars 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

Forwards (14): Francesco Arcuri (NHL), Solag Bakich (TO), Jack Becker (TO), Ben Berard (AHL), Nick Caamano (NHL), Fredrik Karlstrom (NHL), Keaton Mastrodonato (AHL), Kyle McDonald (NHL), Curtis McKenzie (AHL), Ty Pelton-Byce (TO), Mark Rassell (TO), Scott Reedy (NHL), Matthew Seminoff (NHL), Antonio Stranges (NHL).

Defensemen (11): Gavin Bayreuther (NHL), Artem Grushnikov (NHL), Cody Haiskanen (TO), Michael Karow (AHL), Demetrios Koumontzis (TO), Patrick Kudla (TO), Christian Kyrou (NHL), Jacob Murray (TO), Derrick Pouliot (NHL), Gavin White (NHL), Ben Zloty (AHL)

Goaltenders (2): Matt Murray (NHL), Bryan Thomson (AHL)

(NHL) - National Hockey League contract

(AHL) - American Hockey League contract

(TO) - Training Camp Tryout

10 different players who played games for the Texas Stars during the 2022-23 season were on the ice for the first day of training camp, including seven forwards, two defensemen, and goaltender Matt Murray.

Veteran forward Curtis McKenzie returns for his 11th pro season and eighth in the Stars organization. McKenzie captained Texas the last two seasons and ranks second in team history with 125 goals and third with 294 points in 365 games. Other retuning forwards include Nick Caamano, Fredrik Karlstrom, Scott Reedy and Antonio Stranges, who all helped the Stars secure the Central Division regular season crown in 2022-23.

Former Stars defenseman Gavin Bayreuther returns to the blue line where he started his pro career in 2017. Bayreuther skated in 198 games for Texas from 2017-20, before signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets the last three seasons. Michael Karow also returns for his second full season on the Stars' defensive corps.

Murray is back in the crease after suiting up in 34 games during an impressive rookie campaign that saw him go 18-10-5 with a 2.37 goals-against average, the fourth best single-season GAA in team history.

Eight players received invitations to camp on training camp tryouts, including forwards Solag Bakich, Jack Becker, Ty Pelton-Byce and Mark Rassell, as well as defensemen Cody Haiskanen, Demetrios Koumontzis, Patrick Kudla and Jacob Murray.

More players are expected to be added to the training camp roster this week, as Dallas continues to reduce its roster to the 23-player maximum by opening night. All training camp practices are closed to the public, but fans can download a copy of the training camp roster here https://pardot.texasstars.com/e/996611/er-10-4-initial-fdd4d917ae-pdf/rs24/96666270?h=Gf6Vhs3jyxQ4H3EcEcbmAYiegivJ0BSa5yrPoOiibwg , which will be updated as changes are made.

The Texas Stars open the 2023-24 season on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. against the Tucson Roadrunners at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Season tickets and individual tickets are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

