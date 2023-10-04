Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
October 4, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):
Calle Clang - Goaltender
Glenn Gawdin - Center
Nikita Nesterenko - Left Wing
Pavol Regenda - Left Wing
Released from the PTO and assigned to San Diego:
Scott Harrington - Defenseman
Anaheim's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 34 players: 18 forwards, 13 defensemen and three goaltenders.
