IceHogs Open Preseason at Riverview Ice House vs. Wild

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs kick off the 2023 Preseason tonight against the Iowa Wild at a sold out Riverview Ice House. Several key returners from last season's IceHogs club will be featured in tonight's preseason action, along with a number of newcomers to the Stateline.

Following tonight's matchup, Rockford and Iowa will meet again at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa for another preseason tilt on Friday, Oct. 6.

Broadcast: Tonight's preseason game will be broadcast live on the IceHogs' Mixlr Channel. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with IceHogs broadcaster Mike Folta on the call alongside the voice of the Iowa Wild Ben Gislason.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 35-28-5-4, 79 points (5th Central Division)

Iowa: 34-27-6-5, 79 points (4th, Central Division)

Upgrades to Riverview

The facility spent the last two years undergoing $9 million in renovations to install new ice system mechanicals, glass, and concrete base floors. Improvements made to the facility such as curved glass by the benches and soft caps on the dasherboards were key to making it possible for the IceHogs to utilize the facility in a game setting for the first time.

Familiar Foe

Rockford and Iowa tangled 12 times in the 2022-23 season, and the series quickly became one of the most entertaining on the IceHogs' schedule. Rockford went 5-2-3-2 against the Wild and won four of the last five games of the series. The regular season series reached overtime seven times, with Iowa earning a 5-2 record once games reached the extra period. The Hogs and Wild also met each other in the First Round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs where Rockford claimed a two-game series sweep thanks to back-to-back overtime victories.

Gust & Seney's Return

The IceHogs return their two leading scorers from 2022-23 in David Gust (26G, 33A) and Brett Seney (23G, 31A). The pair helped form one of the most potent top lines in the AHL last season, and both earned multiple NHL appearances with the Chicago Blackhawks. The two were productive against Iowa last season as well. In 2022-23, Gust posted seven points (3G, 4A) in 10 matches against Iowa while Seney contributed six points (4G, 2A) in seven games.

Newcomer to Watch: Nolan Allan

Coming down from Blackhawks training camp earlier this week, defenseman Nolan Allan is one of the players to watch for Rockford. Allan was selected in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by Chicago, and helped guide the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds to a championship last season.

Preseason Fun at Riverview

Prior to the game, the Rockford Park District will hold a reopening ceremony at 4 p.m. Food and festivities such as the Rockford Park District's new inflatable street hockey rink will also be a part of the pre-game activities in the parking lot outside Riverview Ice House.

Opening Night Block Party

The 2023-24 regular season sets sail with an Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford. On Oct. 21 prior to the IceHogs' home opener against the Chicago Wolves, the team will host a block party outside the BMO Center with live music from AudioDrive, a T-shirt giveaway, local food trucks, and more.

