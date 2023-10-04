Iowa Wild Announces Five-Year Lease Extension with Polk County and OVG360

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild has agreed in principle with Polk County and OVG360, operators of Wells Fargo Arena, on a five-year lease extension, beginning with the 2023-24 AHL season.

"The organization is excited to extend our lease with Polk County and Wells Fargo Arena for another five seasons," said Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson. "Over the past decade, Des Moines has provided the team with an outstanding environment for player development. The entire Wild organization is thrilled with the opportunity to share the next five years with the local community and our fans."

On Apr. 18, 2013, the Minnesota Wild announced an agreement with Wells Fargo Arena that allowed the Iowa Wild to call the building home. The team announced a five-year lease extension on Feb. 9, 2018.

"When Polk County opened Wells Fargo Arena in 2005, long-term relationships like the one with the Iowa Wild were exactly what we had in mind," said Tom Hockensmith, Chair of the Polk County Board of Supervisors. "We are excited for this new multi-year commitment between Polk County, Iowa Events Center, and the Iowa Wild. We look forward to this next season's puck drop this month and because of this agreement, for the next several seasons ahead."

"The Iowa Wild have been first-class partners over the past 10 years and we are excited that they will continue to call Des Moines and Wells Fargo Arena home," said OVG360's Chris Connolly, General Manager of Wells Fargo Arena. "Their commitment to providing an exceptional fan experience matches our core values at OVG360."

The Iowa Wild open the 2023-24 regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

