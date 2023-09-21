Zawyer Sports Announces Rebranding of C3 Agency to 32 Degrees Marketing

September 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Zawyer Sports & Entertainment is pleased to announce today that the company's marketing firm, C3 Agency, will now be rebranded and operate as 32 Degrees Marketing.

"We are excited to continue the tradition of excellence both in terms of the full range of Marketing Services we offer and customer service that C3 and Expert T's have offered under separate brands for many years," said Zawyer Sports CEO Andy Kaufmann. "As we continue to grow not only in Northeast Florida but nationally, we are pleased to rebrand our company under one brand which incorporates our passion for all things marketing and sports across a full range of industries and categories that we have enjoyed being a part of throughout the years."

Since its inception, 32 Degrees Marketing, originally operated as C3 Media Group and then C3 Agency, has excelled in the marketing and media field by delivering stunning creative, on-demand media, a diverse product mix, and marketing guidance based on decades of experience.

"This new brand evolution will be the first of its kind, offering a completely integrated agency model that will provide a vertical end-to-end solution for our marketing and media clients to leverage against their competition," said 32 Degrees Marketing President Thomas Zaccour. "As the name suggests, 32 Degrees Marketing sits at the edge of core change, and evokes emotion with a shock, leaving a chilling wakeup call of bold and crisp content curated by our team of talented craftsmen and creatives. I'm confident, there is no other agency that offers this much horsepower to get your message out to the world, consistently and on demand, with peak engagement."

In the past year, the company acquired Expert T's, Florida's top source for all screen printing, embroidery, banner and signage needs. Expert T's specializes in printing and embroidery for T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, hats and other advertising specialty items. Expert T's can provide graphic design planning for youth sports uniforms and for improving your corporate identity.

"We pride ourselves on getting to know our customers and their specific needs, so we can add our years of knowledge and expertise to build a brand they are proud to wear," said Expert T's Director of Operations Rosann Terherst.

Zawyer Sports & Entertainment owns and operates several sports franchises including the Jacksonville Icemen, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Atlanta Gladiators, and an expansion team to be named later in Lake Tahoe. Zawyer Sports & Entertainment also owns and operates ice facilities in Savannah, GA and Jacksonville, FL which includes the Community First Igloo. The Igloo is a newly renovated ice facility, which includes two sheets of ice, a restaurant and bar, an Esports video game arena and the world's first Giant Bobblehead Hall of Fame! The facility is also home to youth and adult hockey programs, figure skating, public skating and the official training facility of the Jacksonville Icemen.

For more information about Zawyer Sports & Entertainment visit ZawyerSports.com

For more information about 32 Degrees Marketing & Expert T's visit 32DegreesMarketing.com & ExpertTsJax.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.