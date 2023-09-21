Defenseman Nick Canade Re-Signs with Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Nick Canade to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Canade, 23, enters his third professional season, second with Idaho, after tallying 15 points (4G, 11A) in 46 games last season along with four assists in 10 Kelly Cup Playoff games. The 5-foot-9, 165lb defenseman began his professional career in Finland with RoKi (Metsis) during the 2021-22 campaign where he registered 19 points (3G, 16A) in 49 games.

Before professional hockey, he played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Mississauga Steelheads from 2017-20 accumulating 76 points (29G, 47A) in 177 games. He served as an Assistant Captain in his final two seasons and was awarded the OHL Humanitarian of the Year (Dan Snyder Trophy) during the 2018-19 season.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans.

