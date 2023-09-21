Walleye Ink Ohio Native Chase Gresock
September 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and forward Chase Gresock (GREE-sock) have agreed to terms for the 2023-2024 season.
The Powell, Ohio native joins the Walleye after spending the last two years in the state playing college hockey at Bowling Green (2022-2023) and Miami of Ohio (2021-2022). Gresock appeared in 36 games last season for the Falcons, picking up 11 goals with 20 assists for 31 points with 12 penalty minutes and a plus-4 rating. His 20 helpers and 31 points were both career-bests. The year prior he skated in 21 games with 19 points (9G, 10A) for the RedHawks.
The 25-year-old started his college career by appearing in three seasons with Merrimack College that included two seasons as team captain (2019-2021). In total, Gresock collected 104 points (46G, 58A) in 135 games over five collegiate seasons. He did make his pro-debut at the end of the last season by skating in two games with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL with no points.
The puck drops on the 2023-24 Walleye season on Saturday, October 21 in Kalamazoo. Opening Weekend is Friday, November 3 (vs. Reading) and Saturday, November 4 (vs. Indy). Click here for the entire 2023- 24 schedule. Tickets for all home games are on sale now.
