Nailers Re-Sign Cam Hausinger

Wheeling Nailers forward Cam Hausinger

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 16th player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Cam Hausinger to an ECHL contract.

Hausinger, 24, becomes the fifth player signing this summer who will begin his third season as a member of the Nailers. Cam first joined the team as a rookie in 2021, and enjoyed a terrific season, as he led Wheeling rookies with 21 goals, while contributing 22 assists for 43 points. The forward shined the brightest during the playoff push, as he scored two goals in the clinching 3-2 win over Kalamazoo on April 13th, then took charge with nine goals and ten points in the postseason. Hausinger was nearly a point-per-game player last season in his time with the Nailers, as he accumulated 19 points in 23 games on five goals and 14 assists. Cam also got his first taste of AHL action with the Milwaukee Admirals and Iowa Wild, in addition to attending NHL training camp with the Nashville Predators.

"Cam was a huge part of our team's success two seasons ago, as he helped lead us to the playoffs, where he took his game to a new level," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "Last year, he continued to grow, as he reached the AHL. I am excited to have him, as I expect him to play a major role both on the ice and in the locker room."

Prior to turning pro, the Anchorage, Alaska native played five seasons of junior hockey in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades, Red Deer Rebels, and Kootenay Ice. Cam posted back-to-back 21-goal seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19, with the latter being his best individual campaign, as he finished with 54 points in 67 games. Overall, Hausinger recorded 68 goals, 93 assists, and 161 points in 317 games at the major junior level.

Cam is one of three members of the Hausinger family to play in the ECHL, as his older brothers Kenny and Christian have both played in the league. Cam and Kenny played against each other six times during the 2021-22 season.

Cam Hausinger and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

