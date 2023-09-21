Wichita Signs Rookie Sam King

ECHL - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Sam King for the 2023-24 season.

King, 25, turns pro after playing three years at Saint Mary's University (USports). A native of Hampton, New Brunswick, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward had his best year offensively last season with 13 points (8g, 5a) in 24 games. Overall, he finished with 31 points (13g, 18a) in 73 games during his career with the Huskies.

Prior to attending college, he spent time in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Blainville-Boisbriand and Charlottetown. King tallied 34 points (14g, 29a) in 116 career games.

King also split time in the Maritime Junior Hockey League with Woodstock, Yarmouth and Edmundston. His best year came in 2018-19 with the Edmundston Blizzard, piling up 56 points (26g, 30a) in 38 games. He won the MJAHL Character Award and was named as a MJAHL First Team All-Star.

