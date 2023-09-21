Royals Sign 6'0" Forward Kyle Olson for 2023-24 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Thursday that forward Kyle Olson has signed with the club for the 2023-24 season.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to play for such a great organization," Olson said. "I've heard a lot of good things about Reading and I can't wait to get there and get things rolling."

Olson, 24, signs with the Royals for his fourth professional season. The Calgary, Alberta, Canada native joins the club after three seasons with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League. With the Penguins, Olson recorded 33 points (15g, 18a) and 138 penalty minutes in 149 career AHL games.

The 6'0", 172-pound, right-shot forward was selected in the fourth round (122 overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. Internationally, Olson represented Canada at the 2017 Under 18-World Championship and earned a silver medal with Team Alberta at the 2015 Canada Winter Games.

Prior to his professional career, Olson played five seasons in the Wester Hockey League (WHL) with the Tri-City Americans and his hometown Calgary Hitmen. He totaled 61 goals and 187 points in 219 WHL career games. Olson scored a career-high 70 points (21g, 49a) as an alternate captain with Tr-City in 2018-19 before earning the title as the Americans' Team Captain the ensuing season.

Coach Quote:

"Kyle is a great professional and great person. He will play an important role for our team on and off the ice. We're excited to add Kyle to our team and look forward to working with him." - Head Coach James Henry.

2023-24 roster:

Forwards (11): Solag Bakich, Alec Butcher, Tyson Fawcett, Brendan Hoffmann, Spencer Kennedy, Austin Master, Mason McCarty, Yvan Mongo, Kyle Olson, Devon Paliani, Shane Sellar

Defensemen (3): Mike Chen, Tyler Heidt, Trevor Thurston

Goaltenders (1): Jacob Kucharski

