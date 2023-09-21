Jordan Martel Returns to Utah Grizzlies for 2023-2024 Season
September 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Forward Jordan Martel is returning to the Grizzlies for the 2023-2024 season.
Martel was acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets in a trade for Neil Robinson on December 15, 2022. Martel appeared in 45 games with the Grizzlies last season, scoring 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists). He led the club in plus/minus (+12) and he finished second on the club with 14 multiple point games.
"The Rooster" was named ECHL player of the week in the final week of the 2022-2023 regular season where he scored 8 points (1 goal, 7 assists) in a 3 game series vs Tulsa to help lead the Grizzlies to the playoffs. In 5 games in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs he scored 1 goal and 2 assists. Martel scored his first goal in a Grizzlies uniform on December 28, 2022. Martel had 2 goals and 1 assist vs Cincinnati on March 22, 2023.
Tickets to see Martel and the rest of the Grizzlies are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
