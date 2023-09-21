Solar Bears Ink Forward Tanner Schachle

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced forward Tanner Schachle has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Schachle, 26, spent the 2022-23 season with the Rapid City Rush and Norfolk Admirals, scoring 11 points (6g-5a) in 34 games. In 82 career ECHL games, the Wasilla, Alaska native has 22 points (9g-13a) and 86 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Schachle played collegiately at University of Alaska-Anchorage and finished his NCAA tenure with Long Island University from 2020-2022. In 74 career NCCA games, Schachle had 21 points (9g-12a) and 153 penalty minutes. Schachle played most of his four-year junior career in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Kenai River Brown Bears and Fairbanks Ice Dogs. He appeared in 183 regular season and 17 playoff games over three seasons, scoring 87 points (42g-45a). The 6-foot-3, 185-pound forward also played one season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) and scored 10 points (4g-6a) and 99 penalty minutes in 53 games.

SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:

Forwards:

Luke Boka

Joe Carroll

Ryan Cox

Alexandre Fortin

Alex Frye

D-Jay Jerome

Brayden Low

Aaron Luchuk

Patrick Newell

Jamie Rome

Defensemen:

Ben Carroll

Chris Harpur

Louka Henault

Kenny Johnson

Jimmy Mazza

Chris Perna

Jay Powell

Mitchell Smith

Jake Stevens

Goaltenders:

Drennen Atherton

