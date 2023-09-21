Brett Kemp Returns to Swamp Rabbits for 2023-24

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the club has re-signed forward Brett Kemp to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours.

Kemp, 23, returns to the Swamp Rabbits after spending the last two season with the club on assignment from the Ontario Reign. During the 2022-23 season Kemp set high-water marks in goals (24), assists (21), and points (45) in 46 games with the Navy and Orange. Kemp ended the regular season second amongst Swamp Rabbits skaters with five game-winning goals. In late January, Kemp spent a four-game stint with the Reign, his second straight season earning action in the American Hockey League.

A native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Kemp appeared in all six of Greenville's 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff games against the Jacksonville Icemen, recording a power-play goal and four assists in the opening round series.

In 76 ECHL games with Greenville, Kemp has posted 82 points (41g, 41a) over two seasons. Over that same span, Kemp contributed 22 points (11g, 11a) on Greenville's power-play.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

