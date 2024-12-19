Young Scores, Adds Assist as Petes Win Fifth Straight on Home Ice
December 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes left wing Brennan Faulkner sets up in front of the Ottawa 67's goal
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, December 19, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Ottawa 67's in front of their 10th sold-out crowd of the season for their annual Christmas game. The Petes won the game 4-3 in a shootout, winning their fifth straight game on home ice.
The Petes were wearing Christmas themed jerseys for the game. The jerseys are currently being auctioned off in support of Hockey Ministries International's Camper Fund. Fans can access the auction. The auction closes at 11:00 p.m. EST on December 19.
Aiden Young led the way for the Petes with a goal and an assist, while Quinton Pagé and Colin Fitzgerald also scored. Genc Ula (first OHL point), Jonathan Melee, and Carson Cameron all had an assist in the game. Zach Bowen returned from injury, stopping 23/26 for the win in his first game since November 14.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (17:08) - Quinton Pagé (5), Unassisted
Ottawa Goal (19:59) - Will Gerrior (15), Assists - Brady Stonehouse (3), Henry Mews (34)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (15:47) - Colin Fitzgerald (7), Assists - Aiden Young (8), Carson Cameron (9)
Peterborough Goal (18:34) - Aiden Young (9), Assists - Jonathan Melee (6), Genc Ula (1)
Third Period:
Ottawa Goal (10:58) - Will Gerrior (16), Unassisted
Ottawa Goal (13:39) - Henry Mews (9), Assists - Chris Barlas (11), Matthew Mayich (17)
Overtime Period:
No Score
Shootout:
PBO - Caden Taylor (Goal)
OTT - Caden Kelly (No Goal)
PBO - Colin Fitzgerald (No Goal)
OTT - Nathan Amidovski (No Goal)
PBO - Gavin Bryant (No Goal)
OTT - Will Gerrior (No Goal)
The Petes are back in action on Friday, December 20, when they travel to Kingston for their final game before the Holiday break. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
Peterborough Petes left wing Caden Taylor (left) vs. the Ottawa 67's
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
Peterborough Petes centre Aiden Young (right) vs. the Ottawa 67's
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
Peterborough Petes left wing Quinton Pagé looks for a goal vs. the Ottawa 67's
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
Peterborough Petes left wing Brennan Faulkner sets up in front of the Ottawa 67's goal
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
