OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between Erie and Flint

December 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced a rescheduled date for the previously postponed regular season game between the Flint Firebirds and the host Erie Otters on Saturday, November 30.

The Otters will now play host to the Firebirds on Monday, February 24 at 7:00pm at Erie Insurance Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.