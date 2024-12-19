Niagara Ties Colts Atop Conference

December 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts were paid a visit by the Ice Dogs Thursday night, their first meeting in Barrie this year. Niagara (20-9-1-1) was sitting just 2 points back of the Colts (21-8-1-1) in the Eastern Conference, prior to this matchup. The stakes have risen since these two last squared off in November, as they inch closer to the latter half of the regular season and continue to compete tightly for 1st place in the Conference. On a community note, Colts centre Dalyn Wakely is carrying over an initiative he created in North Bay as a part of the Battalion, called Wake's Sake. Through Wakes Sake, he is working in partnership with The Busby Centre, a local men's homeless shelter, and the Barrie Food Bank to collect non-perishable food items as well as scarves, mitts and coats. Once a month, there will be a donation booth set up in the main concourse of Sadlon Arena, where fans can donate to Wake Sake.

Barrie's Carter Lowe got the scoring underway with his 8th on the year, giving his squad the game's first lead. Colts' goaltender Ben Hrebik drew the start after notching his first career OHL shutout in Owen Sound the night prior. Niagara poured cold water on the hot goaltender, solving him 8 minutes into the game to tie the game at 1. The Ice Dogs maintained control, taking a 2-1 lead 3 minutes after tying the game. The visitors would go on to score 4 unanswered goals on the home Colts, leaving them in a 4-1 deficit heading into the first intermission.

The Colts have displayed resiliency to this point in the season, churning out comeback victories at every step of the way so far, needless to say, it would be a mistake to count them out of any game, regardless of the score. Barrie put that resiliency on display in the 2nd period, when forwards Riley Patterson and Beau Jelsma each scored their 13th goal of the season respectively, the goals were separated by just 47 seconds. In less than a minute Barrie had turned a gloomy 4-1 deficit into a 1-goal game ready for the taking. Niagara would respond, however, extending their lead with less than 5 minutes remaining in the middle frame. The Ice Dogs would head into the 3rd with a 5-3 lead.

The final period of play was rather underwhelming in terms of entertainment value. While the first couple of periods had seen a combined 8 goals, it took nearly the entire 3rd period (18 minutes) before a goal was scored by either team when Riley Patterson scored his 2nd of the night and brought Barrie within 1. The Colts' efforts were too little too late unfortunately as the Ice Dogs would go on to score an empty netter with 1:30 remaining. Barrie would yet again bring the game within 1 but it would prove to be meaningless as they weren't able to close out the comeback and time expired.

With the win, Niagara catches Barrie in the standings, tying them for the conference lead at 44 points. This was just the 2nd of 6 total games between these divisional opponents, fortunately for the Colts, they will have quite a few more chances to get their licks in against the Ice Dogs before the season draws to a close. Less than a week after losing 2 straight for the first time this season, Barrie has now dropped 3 of their last 4 for the first time in 24 ¬Â²-25 ¬Â². The Colts will have to find a way to win without the likes of Emil Hemming, Sam Hillebrandt, Beau Akey and Cole Beaudoin as they will stay with their World Junior clubs at least until the beginning of January. With the season series now split at a game a piece, the series moves to Niagara when the Colts travel there on January 19th.

