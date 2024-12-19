Rescheduled Date Announced for Previously Postponed Game Between Erie Otters and Flint Firebirds

December 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The Ontario Hockey League today announced the rescheduled game date for the regular season game between the Erie Otters and visiting Flint Firebirds that was postponed on Saturday, November 30.

This game will now be played on Monday, February 24 at 7:00 P.M. at the Erie Insurance Arena, and will remain between Erie and Flint.

Fans who purchased tickets to the postponed game (Saturday, November 30) will have their original tickets honored for this new date, or may exchange them for any remaining home game, except for New Year's Eve and January 10. Tickets may be exchanged by visiting the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office or by calling the Otters' Ticket Office at (814) 455-7779 within 48 hours of scheduled game. The new game date will automatically be updated in season ticket holder online accounts.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.