Game Day - December 19 - GUE vs. WSR

December 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm hit the road to Windsor.

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at the Fixed Gear Brewing Canteen private event space to cheer on the team, plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions. Book directly through Fixed Gear by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section, at (519-265-7026).

Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Max Namestnikov

3rd overall pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection

Leads the Storm in points, goals, and assists

Registered 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games this season

Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires

Liam Greentree

34th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

26th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Registered 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 31 games this season

Leads the Spitfires in points, goals, and assists

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Windsor 1-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Windsor 2-2-0-0 Guelph 2-1-1-0

Last 5 Years Windsor 12-7-0-0 Guelph 7-10-1-1

Last 5 Years WSR vs. GUE @ Windsor Windsor 5-3-0-0 Guelph 3-4-0-1

Last 5 Years WSR vs. GUE @ Guelph Windsor 7-4-0-0 Guelph 4-6-0-0

