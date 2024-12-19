Joey Willis Named to Team USA's 2025 World Junior Roster

December 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Colorado Springs, Col. - USA Hockey announced its roster of 25 players for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships in Ottawa, Ont on Thursday evening. Spirit forward and Nashville Predators prospect Joey Willis has been selected as one of the 14 forwards on the American roster.

Willis is in his third season of OHL action with the Spirit. Just last month in Flint, the Elmhurst, Ill. native became the first player in team history to record five goals in a single game. The feat came as part of a five-game run in which Willis recorded 18 points (13G, 5A), and was named the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week in consecutive weeks. Willis has 17G-17A-34P in 26 games this season, placing him second on the team in goals and fourth in points.

In 160 career games with the Spirit, Willis has recorded 46G-82A-128P. The Spirit selected him in the 4th round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection and he was named to the OHL's First All-Rookie Team in 2023. That summer, he was selected by the Nashville Predators in the 4th round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Willis will first join Team USA in a pre-tournament game against Slovakia on Saturday, December 21st in Kingston, Ont. They begin the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships against Germany on December 26th. Click here to read USA Hockey's full roster announcement.

