Shaan Kingwell Commits to Ottawa 67's

December 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's announced, today, that 2023 11th-round pick forward Shaan Kingwell has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development agreement with the team.

"We are happy to welcome Shaan Kingwell to the Ottawa 67's organization. Kingwell is a smart and skilled player who played a key role as the Navan Grads captured the CCHL Championship Bogart Cup last season," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We are excited to see Shaan in a Barber Pole jersey and look forward to supporting his development."

The 5-foot-eleven forward most recently represented Canada East in the World Junior A Challenge that took place in Camrose, Alberta earlier this month where he went against 67's import pick Filip Ekberg. During the tournament, Shaan scored one goal and two assists.

Kingwell, 17, was selected 222nd overall by Ottawa in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. During the 2023-24 season, he spent some time with the Navan Grads in company of 67's goaltender Jaeden Nelson. Shaan scored 22 goals, and 16 assists for 38 points in 52 games played. He added a strong playoff performance scoring five goals, three assists, for eight points in 17 games played. The Grads went on to hoist the Bogart Cup with a 5-2 victory to finish off that year.

The 67's continue their month-long road trip in Peterborough tonight as they take on the Petes for the third time this season.

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT:168 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2007-02-07

HOMETOWN: Ottawa, Ontario | PREVIOUS TEAM: Navan Grads | SHOOTS: L

