OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between Erie and Flint
December 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced a rescheduled date for the previously postponed regular season game between the Flint Firebirds and the host Erie Otters on Saturday, November 30.
The Otters will now play host to the Firebirds on Monday, February 24 at 7:00pm at Erie Insurance Arena.
