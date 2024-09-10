Yosuke Hanya & Justin Dhillon Named to Team of the Week for Week 27

September 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO (September 10th, 2024) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Yosuke Hanya has been named Player of the Week and Justin Dhillon to Team of the Week for week 27 of the 2024 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Yosuke Hanya was exceptional in Saturday's game against Tampa Bay Rowdies. With his direct and quick play, Hanya was able to propel the Switchbacks to a fast start to the game. The young attacker completed the night with 100% passing accuracy in the final third, one goal and one assist.

"I'm extremely happy, and grateful for this performance as a team," said Hanya. "Personally, it has been very long since I scored my last goal, so this is definitely an energy boost moment for me, and I'm really excited to score more goals as we head to the last couple games."

New signing, Justin Dhillon was great for the Switchbacks on Saturday night. Within the 64 minutes played, Dhillon was able to continue his goal scoring reputation by adding one to the score sheet two minutes into the second half.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 27

GK - Ramón Pasquel, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Dani Rovira, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Paco Craig, North Carolina FC

D - Omar Grey, San Antonio FC

M - Rafael Menzingen, North Carolina FC

M - Yosuke Hanya, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Player of the Week

M - Bradley Sample, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

M - Ezra Armstrong, North Carolina FC

F - Evan Conway, North Carolina FC

F - Justin Dhillon, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Rodrigo da Costa, North Carolina FC

Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery

Bench - Khadim Ndiaye (MIA), Adrian Diz Pe (IND), Nate Dossantos (CHS), Aiden McFadden (LOU), Emilio Ycaza (CHS), Luis Solignac (SA), Nick Markanich (CHS)

The Switchbacks are at Weidner Field next Saturday for Noche Latina as they take on Charleston Battery!

