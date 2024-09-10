San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week

September 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Omar Grey and forward Luis Solignac have earned spots on the USL Championship Team of the Week following the team's win at Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday.

Grey makes his first Team of the Week appearance since joining the team on loan from Houston Dynamo 2, helping SAFC to a clean sheet over the weekend. The defender recorded 10 clearances and four recoveries while winning 100% of his duels in his first 90 minutes for the club.

Solignac earns a spot on the Team of the Week Bench after scoring the game-winning penalty kick on the road, his third score of the season. The Argentine striker added two shots on target and seven duels won.

Grey and Solignac are the fifth and sixth different SAFC players, respectively, to earn the weekly award. The pair of recognitions bring San Antonio's total to 15 this season.

SAFC heads back to the road to face Oakland Roots SC Saturday, Sept. 14. Kickoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 27

GK - Ramón Pasquel, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Dani Rovira, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Paco Craig, North Carolina FC

D - Omar Grey, San Antonio FC

M - Rafael Menzingen, North Carolina FC

M - Yosuke Hanya, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Player of the Week

M - Bradley Sample, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

M - Ezra Armstrong, North Carolina FC

F - Evan Conway, North Carolina FC

F - Justin Dhillon, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Rodrigo da Costa, North Carolina FC

Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery

Bench - Khadim Ndiaye (MIA), Adrian Diz Pe (IND), Nate Dossantos (CHS), Aiden McFadden (LOU), Emilio Ycaza (CHS), Luis Solignac (SA), Nick Markanich (CHS)

