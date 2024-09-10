LouCity Keeps Things Rolling with Friendly Win over Cancún FC

September 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC defender Jake Morris greets midfielder Evan Davila

Louisville City FC scored all four of its goals in the second half Tuesday to nab a 4-2 international friendly victory over Cancún FC.

Perhaps more important than the result at Lynn Family Stadium: This game provided valuable minutes for both key professionals returning from injury and a pair of rising LouCity Academy stars with the first team.

Sam Gleadle, Carlos Moguel and Adrien Perez started on returns from injury; Manny Perez made his first appearance back in purple; and a trio of academy youngsters logged minutes.

"They had a lot of quality - a lot of technical quality - all over the field," Cruz said of Tuesday's opponent. "Obviously, one of the big goals was making sure we didn't come out of this game with any injuries. I think we probably succeeded in that, which was important.

"I wanted to get guys minutes and push them and see where they were at. For some guys, it went well. And for some guys, it needed to be better."

Cruz, who said he "wasn't happy with the first half in any way, shape or form," saw the boys in purple look more like their high-scoring selves during the final 45 minutes.

Evan Davila netted his first professional goal in the 51st minute when getting on the end of a Jake Morris cross from the left. Ten minutes later, Manny Perez then connected with Adrien Perez from the right side to double the lead.

Cancún's Mauro Guadarrama registered a brace, scoring twice past the 70th minute - but LouCity answered both goals quickly quickly. Jansen Wilson finished after a lengthy dribble by Sean Totsch, and Wilson Harris converted from a tight angle seconds after the kickoff following Guadarrama's second goal.

"To break into this team, it's hard," Davila said. "You've got to be better than some of the best players in this league. To have this opportunity to play against a great team, Cancún, and to get my first professional goal is just a great feeling."

Brandon Dayes, a 16-year-old St. Xavier High School sophomore, started and played the first half along the back line. Later, both defender Hayden Stamps and forward Piracha Ibrahim also checked in from the LouCity Academy ranks.

It was against a high-level opponent, too, with Cancún entering Louisville off winning Mexico's second-division title last season.

"It was surreal," Dayes said. "I said that word a lot tonight, but it was a great opportunity. I want to thank the coaches for putting their trust in me. I thought I performed well, and it was a great opportunity. It was a great showing. I had fun tonight."

From here, LouCity returns to USL Championship play Saturday at FC Tulsa, where the boys in purple will look to maintain their hold on first place with seven regular season games to go.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Cancún FC

Date: September 10, 2023

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: 78 degrees, clear

Attendance: 5,071

Scoring

Louisville City FC (0, 4, 4)

Cancún FC (0, 2, 2)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

51' Evan Davila (Jake Morris)

61' Adrien Perez (Manny Perez)

75' Jansen Wilson (Sean Totsch)

87' Wilson Harris (Kyle Adams)

Cancún FC:

71' Mauro Guadarrama (Jonathan Hernandez)

86' Mauro Guadarrama

