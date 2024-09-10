Memphis 901 FC Back in Action for Midweek Matchup vs. Hartford

September 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







The Beale Street Boys are back in action from a break for two matches in four days at AutoZone Park this week, starting with a midweek matchup against Hartford Athletic on Wednesday night.

Memphis dropped a matchup 3-1 to Colorado Springs on the road last time out playing with nine men after two controversial red cards. Those ejections resulted in one-game suspensions for two of the club's top offensive threats, leaving Memphis without Marlon and Samuel Careaga for Wednesday night's match.

901 FC dropped to No. 5 in the Western Conference during the break with an 11-10-6 record and seven matches to climb back into the top four.

Hartford played to a scoreless draw against Indy Eleven last time out moving to 8-12-6, good for No. 11 in the Eastern Conference. The visitors will be hungry for a result as they work to move back into postseason contention.

Trends suggest favor for Memphis, however, with Hartford's 1-9-2 record on the road. Hartford is the league's lowest scoring team on the road this season with seven goals scored and 27 goals conceded in 12 matches away from home.

Kickoff for Hometown Heroes night at AutoZone Park is set for 7 p.m. CT. Fans should arrive early with firetrucks and first response vehicles in the plaza while military, first responders, teacher and healthcare officials can present their ID at the box office for a discounted ticket.

