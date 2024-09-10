FC Tulsa Back at Home for a Wednesday Duel against Las Vegas Lights FC

September 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







Standings: FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 7W-9L-9D, ranking 8th in the Western Conference. Las Vegas Lights FC enters the match with a record of 10W-8L-8D, ranking 6th in the Western Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match: With the result, FC Tulsa moved to 7-9-9 (30 points) and slots eighth in the Western Conference while Phoenix Rising FC carries an 8-8-9 record (33 points), good for seventh out West. Tomás Ángel penalty kick goal in 45(+3) stoppage time ultimately lifted Phoenix Rising FC, combatting a four-save effort from Johan Peñaranda. Possession was key in the early segments of play as Phoenix Rising FC carried 77% of play in the opening 15 minutes and 64.9% across the first half. It took five corner kicks and 10 first-half shot attempts to find the net as Ángel's penalty kick goal marked Phoenix's final shot of the half. Matthew Bell rocketed FC Tulsa's first shot attempt in the 46th minute, taking a strike just behind the 18-yard box - but the potential boot hit Rocco Rios Novo straight to the chest. Bell, who joined FC Tulsa on loan from MLS side Real Salt Lake on Thursday, debuted in the starting 11, playing 64 minutes of action. FC Tulsa came a yard shy of notching a draw in the final minute as Stefan Stojanovic slipped in for a goal in stoppage time. However, the play was deemed offside.

Last Match-Up Against Las Vegas Lights FC: FC Tulsa secures their first win of the 2024 USL Championship season with a 3-1 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC. "Dangerous in transition" which was heard from the broadcasters about FC Tulsa, rang true with two fantastic goals from Stefan Stojanovic and Phillip Goodrum in the first half of the 2024 season. A great ball from Arthur Rogers led to a Stojanovic header to hit the back of the net just 11 minutes into the match for his first goal in the USL Championship and the first goal for FC Tulsa in the 2024 season. Just two minutes later, Stojanovic was shown a yellow card. Phillip Goodrum's beautiful strike from his right foot found the back of the net over a diving keeper in the 25th minute giving FC Tulsa the lead 2-0. With FC Tusla only having 28% of possession in the first half, they were able to do more with what they were given. FC Tulsa had 7 shots against Las Vegas Lights' 5 shots and 2 shots on target both resulting in goals against Las Vegas Lights' zero.Before the second half ended, defender Rashid Tetteh had a great touch on the ball as he headed the ball out of the 6 yard box preventing Las Vegas Lights FC from scoring. Forward Milo Yosef on the left side dodged around a Las Vegas Lights FC defender to find the right corner of the net in the 56th minute to bring FC Tulsa up 3-0. Las Vegas Lights FC cut the deficit by adding a goal from Riki Alba making the score 3-1 in the 59th minute. Head Coach Mario Sanchez shared some words about the team win saying: "I am really happy for the guys! They have been amazing to work with during the last few weeks."

Players to Watch: FC Tulsa's players to watch this match are Forward Stefan Stojanovic and Midfielder Milo Yosef. Stojanovic and Yosef both scored in the season opener in Las Vegas to help the club earn the first victory of the season. Stojanovic leads the team in goals with four and shots with 31. Midfielder Milo Yosef has one goal and one assist so far this season.

Las Vegas Lights FC's players to watch this match are Forward Khori Bennett and Midfielder Valentin Noël. Bennett leads the team in goals with 11. In Las Vegas Light FC's most recent match, he scored a brace. Noël is second in goals with 9 but leads the team in assists with five and shots with 41.

Up Next: FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field on stay at home to take on Louisville City FC on Saturday, September 14th at 7:30pm for Vamos Tulsa night. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.