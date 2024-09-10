Legion FC Signs Forward Darwin Matheus

September 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced today that it has signed forward Darwin Matheus for the rest of the 2024 season, as well as the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. The addition comes on the final day before a league-wide freeze of USL Championship rosters for the remainder of the current season.

"We are thrilled to add an attacking player like Darwin at the roster freeze deadline," said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. "With his recent experience playing abroad and his success during his time in USL Championship, we are excited to get him on the field, as we also return some key players from injury."

A dynamic left-footed winger from Venezuela, the 23-year-old Matheus joins Legion FC after spending the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons in the SuperSport HNL - the top league in Croatia - with NK Istra, where he scored three goals and tallied two assists in 25 total appearances with the club.

Birmingham marks Matheus' second stop in America and in the USL Championship, having played for Atlanta United 2 for the 2021 and 2022 seasons - the club's final two in the league. He made his mark in his first season stateside when he finished second on the club with six goals scored to go along with a pair of assists. He followed that with another solid season in 2022 with three goals and assists each.

Matheus began his professional career in 2018 at 17 years old with Zamora FC in the Venezuelan Primera Division. In 49 appearances across three seasons with his boyhood club, he tallied 11 goals and four assists.

TRANSACTION

Birmingham Legion FC has signed forward Darwin Matheus for the remainder of the 2024 season and for the 2025 season.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Darwin Matheus

Position: Forward

Height: 5'5

DOB: 4/9/2001 (23)

Hometown: Barinas, Venezuela

Nationality: Venezuela

