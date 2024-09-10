Sample, Rovira Take Places on Team of the Week

September 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - After a big 2-0 win over Rhode Island FC last Saturday, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Bradley Sample and defender Dani Rovira were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 27, the league announced this afternoon.

Sample's first appearance in the league's best 11 coincides with his first professional goal, a looping, second-half header that is also nominated for Goal of the Week. In addition to the goal, the first-year pro connected on 76 percent of his passes and won possession a team-leading eight times while playing 76 minutes in a central role.

Rovira excelled in the win Saturday from his wing back position, and he served the pass that led to Sample's goal. It was Rovira's 14th assist as a member of the Riverhounds, the most by a defender in team history. He also sent in a team-high four crosses, won 4 of 6 duels and earned three free kicks as the team recorded its 12th shutout of the season.

To see the full Team of the Week, visit uslchampionship.com.

The Hounds are back on the field at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, when they visit the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Fla. The match will be shown live locally on KDKA+ and streamed on ESPN+.

