Hartford Begin Two-Match Week in Memphis

Undefeated in their last four matches, Hartford Athletic take a positive run of form into a two-game road trip that begins at AutoZone Park in Memphis tomorrow night.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic are coming off a 0-0 draw against Indy Eleven at home, battling through difficult weather conditions and a short-handed roster to earn a point. The match was played at a jagged pace, with several stoppages and neither team showing a clear edge in the first half. Maalique Foster had the best look on goal in the 38th minute, but Renan Ribeiro came up with a massive kick save to keep Hartford level. Athletic put a firmer grasp on the match in the second half, outshooting Indy five to two and owning 56% of the possession. Two headers from Kyle Edwards were Hartford's best looks at goal, but both fell just off target. The Green and Blue back line stabilized Indy's attack, holding them 30 minutes without a shot for a portion of the half.

DIGGING DEEP

With international duty and injuries stacking up on Hartford's roster, Coach Burke has had to look deep down his bench to fill significant roles. Last week, Michael Deshields made his first appearance for Hartford and delivered the quality performance his squad needed. He had an active night on Hartford's back line, making three tackles, swiping three interceptions, and making one of the most crucial plays of the match in a nail-biting moment for Hartford. In stoppage time, Indy's Maalique Foster made a long run into Hartford's box and cut towards the goal after losing Jordan Scarlett just before he could get a shot off, a hustling Deshields swooped in to take the ball right off his foot for a clean and clinical tackle in the dying seconds of the match. "I thought Michael Deshields did a great job [tonight], and he was playing out of position on top of it (left back)," said Coach Burke after the game. "I thought he accepted the challenge defensively, but he was also pretty good on the ball too." Deshields was acquired by Hartford midway through the season on June 19th.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Hartford are 0-6-1 against Memphis 901 FC all-time, dating back to their first matchup in 2019. 901 FC completed the season sweep of Hartford last year, including a 4-2 victory almost a year ago to the date (09/16/23) at AutoZone Park. Three of Memphis' four goals were scored by returning players to the 2024 roster: Bruno Lapa, Samuel Careaga, and Luiz Fernando. With Memphis's switch to the Western Conference this season (along with FC Tulsa), this will be the only time the Green and Blue see them in 2024.

FAMILIAR FACE

Hartford Athletic will see former Green and Blue defender Walid "Tulu" Yacoubou on Saturday night in Memphis. Tulu spent two-and-a-half seasons in Hartford, beginning in 2021 and ending with his transfer to San Antonio midway through the 2023 season. He was a fan favorite in Hartford, winning the Fans' Choice Awards for "Defender of the Year" in 2021, and "Most Improved Player" in 2022. Tulu was one of Hartford's most consistent central defenders, finishing top five on the team in blocked shots and clearances in both 2021 and 2022. He added three goals in just under 4,000 total minutes and 54 appearances with Athletic. So far in Memphis, Tulu has made 15 appearances and is fourth on the team in clearances (55).

BETWEEN THE POSTS

Renan Ribeiro collected his fourth clean sheet of the season last Saturday, but that number doesn't quite show how consistent he's been as a shot-stopper in 2024. The 34-year-old Brazilian has made 71 saves (sixth in the Championship), holds a 1.19 GAA, and is tied for the league-best save percentage at 77.8% (15 games played minimum). On the other side of the pitch, Tyler Deric has seen the most time in goal for Memphis. In 20 appearances, he's made 48 saves and holds a 64.9% save percentage.

ON THE TABLE

Hartford Athletic currently sit in 11th place on the Eastern Conference table, five points below the playoff line with eight matches and 24 points left to play for.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Memphis comes into this matchup with a record of 11-10-6, good for 5th place in the Western Conference. With just two points separating Memphis from 2nd place Sacramento Republic FC, there is still a lot on the line for 901 FC with seven games left to play in the season. Memphis has dominated this head-to-head matchup, with a record of 6-0-1 vs. Hartford. Memphis has performed much stronger at AutoZone Park this season, posting a 7-3-3 record at home compared to a 4-7-3 away record.

MISSING PIECES...

Memphis (2-2-1 in the last 5) will face up against Hartford without their two leading goalscorers, Marlon Santos and Samuel Careaga, who are both out with red card suspensions. Memphis 901 FC tops the USL with the most yellow and red cards this season with 79 and 8, respectively, and ranks top five in the league in fouls conceded. Memphis ranks fourth in the league in goals scored and shots taken with 42 and 392, respectively. Without Santos and Careaga who have accounted for Ã¢..." of Memphis' goals scored this season, Memphis will need someone besides Bruno Lapa, the team's leading goalscorer (8), to pick up the pieces. Memphis is also missing forward Neco Brett, who is out with a season-ending upper-body injury.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hartford Athletic: Kyle Edwards FW #17

The 27-year-old forward is experiencing a return to form, starting the last two games against Detroit City FC and Indy Eleven. In the last matchup against Indy, Edwards was a prominent offensive force, leading Hartford with five shots, one of which was the best look the Green and Blue had Saturday night. In nine appearances this season, Edwards has tallied ten shots (three on target) and one assist. Edwards is coming off the best campaign of his professional career in which he ranked second on the team in league goals (7) and added three assists. That season, he appeared in 26 matches, 10 of which were starts. Before signing with Hartford ahead of the 2023 season, Edwards returned to Houston Dynamo, the team that drafted him with the 86th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. Edwards spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Rio Grande Valley FC, where he recorded six goals and three assists in 23 appearances with the club. Before joining RGV FC, Edwards played for USL League Two's Brazos Valley Cavalry, where he jointly won the 2019 Golden Boot award with 15 goals.

Memphis 901 FC: Bruno Lapa MF #10

Bruno Lapa has put up an impressive season for Memphis 901 FC, leading the team in goals scored (8) and chances created (57) through 25 appearances. Lapa is also second in assists (3) and shots (43). He's been with 901 FC since 2023, appearing in 32 matches, scoring five goals, and adding four assists a season ago. Before signing with Memphis, the 25-year-old Brazilian spent three seasons with Birmingham Legion FC, notching 19 goals and 11 assists over 70 total appearances with two of those goals coming in the playoffs. Lapa earned All-League First Team honors in his first year with seven goals and five assists. Lapa surpassed at least five goals and 1,300 minutes on the pitch in each of his three seasons with Birmingham. Before entering the USL, Lapa played three seasons at Wake Forest, tallying 23 goals and 15 assists in 80 appearances, and was named 2018 ACC Midfielder of the Year. With Memphis missing much of its offensive production, look for Bruno Mapa to step up big.

Date: Wednesday, September 11th, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: AutoZone Park, Memphis, Tennessee

Watch: MyTV9, wtnh.com, ESPN+

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (8-12-5) vs MEMPHIS 901 FC (11-10-6)

