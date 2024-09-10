Ramon Pasquel Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 27
September 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Ramon Pasquel was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 27 for his performance in El Paso's 0-0 draw at Detroit City FC.
RAMON PASQUEL
The Mexican shot-stopper posted a four-save shutout as Locomotive played to a scoreless draw against Detroit City FC for their third consecutive clean sheet.
