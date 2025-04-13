Damus Bags a Brace as Legion FC Downs El Paso

April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Ronaldo Damus of Birmingham Legion FC against the El Paso Locomotive

(Birmingham Legion FC) Ronaldo Damus of Birmingham Legion FC against the El Paso Locomotive(Birmingham Legion FC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - This past week was a rollercoaster of emotions for Eric Avila. Named the interim head coach on Wednesday, he was suddenly tasked with leading Birmingham Legion FC to its first win of the 2025 season. So,when Dawson McCartney's stoppage time goal put the Black and Gold up 3-1 over El Paso Locomotive FC, needless to say it was a moment he won't soon forget.

"Sitting in the seat as a head coach is very nerve-racking, seeing that goal was a relief," the 37-year-old Avila reflected. "But then, immediately, you start to get nervous again because you just never know."

Thankfully, there were no more surprises in store at Protective Stadium for Avila and the rest of the squad as Legion FC were able to close out the match in front of a home crowd to secure the first three points of the campaign in impressive fashion.

"I'm happy and I'm excited," Avila said. "There's a lot of things to work on moving forward but getting this result provides a very positive vibe for the group and I think that's important."

After falling behind 26 minutes into the match on an El Paso goal from Amando Moreno, Legion FC refused sulk. Instead, the execution of gameplan continued on with Ronaldo Damus playing a big part in that.

The dynamic Haitian forward continued to live up to his goal scoring prowess with a goal in each half to vault Birmingham back in front - a lead it would never relinquish.

"We needed that," Damus said of the win as he pushed his team-high goal tally to five. "(These first few games) haven't been easy, but that happens in life. Individually, we are all so good. Today, we played together and we had success."

The first goal of Damus' brace came just four minutes after Moreno put El Paso in front. Trying to find an opening amongst the backline, the 25-year-old timed a run towards goal perfectly as defender Stephen Turnbull played a ball over the top into the box, allowing for Damus to get on the end of it and send a first-time ball into the back of the net.

Coming out of the break with the match still deadlocked, Legion FC continued to push forward and were rewarded in the 61st minute with Moses Mensah getting taken down inside the box for the penalty. Damus then finished the job with a perfectly placed spot kick into the side netting to give Legion FC its first lead since it took a 1-0 lead on Loudoun United FC early in the season opener.

"He's a guy where a lot of people don't know just how dangerous he can be," Avila said of Damus. "From day one, he came here and just put his head down and got to work. You can never count Ronaldo out."

Needing to hold onto the lead for the final thirty-plus minutes, Birmingham continued thwarting chances from El Paso, who outshot Legion FC 11-10 and led the match with 63 final third entries. The biggest equalizing opportunity came in the opening minute of the seven second half stoppage time minutes given.

Awarded a free kick just outside the box, Locomotive FC was able flick a header right in front of goal where forward Daniel Carter seemed to have an easy point-blank attempt. However, the reflexes from Legion FC goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel were just quick enough to get his body in front of the shot and deflect off the cross bar before Jake Rufe cleared it out of play.

"Not a lot," Van Oekel chuckled when asked what he saw of the shot. "I was really fortunate that I was able to stick a big paw on it and put it onto the crossbar."

It was by far the biggest of the pair of saves the veteran netminder made on the evening.

"This week has been rough and I'm still quite emotional about it," said Van Oekel. "But I think we're all looking forward to helping (Avila) and helping this organization to get back to the promised land in the postseason. Getting him his first win as head coach is massive and you could see the guys rallying behind that tonight."

The victory was highlighted by a refreshed lineup from Birmingham with midfielder Sam McIllhatton getting the start and playing the full 90 minutes after signing with the club last week. After making his season debut two weeks ago, forward Tyler Pasher got his first start of the season, while Danny Trejo made his first start since the season opener and Turnbull since March 16.

BOX SCORE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHDAY 5 1ST HALF 2ND HALF FINAL

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC (2W-2L-2D | 8 PTS) 1 0 1

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (1W-2L-2D | 5 PTS) 1 2 3

LINEUPS

ELP: Waite - GK, Ackwei, Romero (Coronado 70'), Twumasi, Torres, Daroma, Calvillo - C, Diaz (Quezada 70'), Moreno (Moshobane 87'), Avila (Ruiz 78'), Cabrera (Carter 87')

BHM: Van Oekel - GK, Turnbull (Mensah 45'), Rufe, Hamouda, McCartney, Martinez - C, Hernandez-Foster (Tregarthen 70'), McIllhatton, Trejo (Torres 63'), Pasher (Tabort Etaka 45'; Suarez 90+1'), Damus

GOALS

ELP: Moreno 26'

BHM: Damus 30', 61' (Penalty); McCartney 90+4'

DISCIPLINE

ELP: Calvillo (Yellow) 90+7'

BHM: Pasher (Yellow) 45+2'

NEXT UP

With its first win in tow in its first home match in nearly a month, Birmingham heads back out onto the road next weekend as it takes on Hartford Athletic on Saturday, April 19.

"Tomorrow we're back to training," explained Avila. "We get back out there and begin work again and we'll take it day by day. We celebrate this one, but tomorrow we go in and the focus moves to Hartford."

Kick-off for the USL Championship Eastern Conference clash is set for 3:00 p.m. CT. Legion FC returns to Protective Stadium on Sunday, April 27 as it opens up the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup against USL1-side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.