El Paso Locomotive FC Fall to Birmingham Legion FC on the Road

April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - El Paso Locomotive FC pushed for an equalizer late in the match but came up short against Birmingham Legion FC in a 3-1 defeat at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Andy Cabrera put El Paso in front early on a volley off a beautiful diagonal pass from Amando Moreno. Birmingham would respond quickly though and ultimately pulled out the win at home.

The hosts applied some early pressure with a key tackle from Bryan Romero in the fourth minute keeping things scoreless. Los Locos would breakthrough in the 26th minute when Moreno delivered a pinpoint ball which found the foot of Cabrera to push El Paso in front. The hosts struck back quickly, however, as a similar play tied things up at one at halftime.

A big save from Jahmali Waite in the 53rd minute kept the match tied before a penalty kick bounced just over his outstretched arm to put the hosts in front. Locomotive pushed for an equalizer and nearly found one with Daniel Carter hitting the crossbar on a header from a set piece. Birmingham would convert from a set piece of their own late to secure the win.

GAME NOTES

Andy Cabrera has scored in three consecutive matches for Locomotive which ties the club record streak set by Jerome Kiesewetter back in June 2019.

Eric Calvillo attempted 78 passes in this game, the highest total for a Locomotive player in the USL Championship this season.

FORECAST: 75ºF, sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Andy Cabrera 26' (Amando Moreno)

BHM - Ronaldo Damus 30' (Stephen Turnbull), 61' (Penalty), Dawson McCartney 90'+4'

LINEUPS

ELP - (3-4-3) Jahmali Waite, Wahab Ackwei, Bryan Romero (Robert Coronado 70'), Kofi Twumasi, Gabi Torres, Eric Calvillo-C, Frank Daroma, Memo Diaz (Alvaro Quezada 70'), Amando Moreno (Tumi Moshobane 90'+1'), Beto Avila (Ricky Ruiz 78'), Andy Cabrera (Daniel Carter 90'+1')

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Noah Dollenmayer

BHM - (4-3-3) Matt Van Oekel, Sam McIllhatton, Ramiz Hamouda, Jake Rufe, Stephen Turnbull (Moses Mensah 45'), Enzo Martinez-C, Danny Trejo (Roman Torres 63'), Tyler Pasher (Tabort Etaka Preston 45', Santiago Suárez 90'+1'), Kobe Hernández-Foster (Sebastian Tregarthen 70'), Dawson McCartney, Ronaldo Damus

Subs Not Used: Ethan Kos, Lucca Dourado, Finn Calloway, Fernando Delgado

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 90'+7'

BHM - Tyler Pasher (Yellow) 45'+2'

MATCH STATS: ELP | BHM

GOALS: 1|3

ASSISTS: 1|2

POSSESSION: 54|46

SHOTS: 11|10

SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|6

SAVES: 3|2

FOULS: 13|13

OFFSIDES: 3|1

CORNERS: 5|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC continue their U.S. Open Cup campaign in a Third Round match against rivals New Mexico United on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. MT at UNM Track & Field Soccer Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The match will stream live on Paramount+ and can be watched for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

