NCFC Records It's Second Loss of the Season in Tough Cross-Conference Matchup

April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - North Carolina FC fell on the road to New Mexico United, 1-0, in Week 6 of the USL Championship season at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Saturday, April 12.

The first 90' saw a strong defensive performance from both sides, with only a combined four shots on target from the field.

New Mexico forward Thomas Amang got New Mexico on the board in the second minute of stoppage time, deflecting McKinze Gaines' shot past Jake McGuire for the go-ahead goal.

Quotes:

John Bradford: "I felt we kept our discipline for the majority of the game, but simply didn't execute fully to get a tough earned point on the road."

John Bradford: "This moment will be an important opportunity for our group to come together even more and improve."

Match Notes:

Justin Malou made his 2025 debut in the 90+1'

Up Next:

North Carolina FC hits the road for the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, traveling for an in-state rivalry match with Charlotte Independence on Tuesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. ET at Mecklenburg County Sports Complex at Matthews. The renewal of the Dogwood Derby will be streamed on Paramount+.

NCFC will return to regular season play on Saturday, April 19, facing winless Miami FC at 7 p.m. ET at FIU Pitbull Stadium. This match will be streamed on ESPN+.

NCFC (5-2-3): Jake McGuire; Paco Craig ©, Rafa Mentzingen, Triston Hodge, Jaden Servania, Louis Perez (Oalex Anderson - 64'); Pedro Dolabella (Rodrigo Da Costa - 72'), Mikey Maldonado; Raheem Somersall, Evan Conway (Ahmad Al-Qaq - 72'), Finn Sundstrom (Justin Malou - 90' +1')

Subs not used: Trevor Mulqueen, Collin Martin, Adam Luckhurst

NM (4-3-3): Alexander Tambakis; Kalen Ryden ©, Talen Maples, Jaylin Lindsey, Will Seymore; Ousman Jabang (Sergio Rivas - 75'), Gedion Zelalem (Zico Bailey - 61'), Marlon Vargas; Greg Hurst (Thomas Amang - 84'), Luiz Fernando, Mukwelle Akale (McKinze Gaines - 85')

Subs not used: Anthony Herbert, Kristopher Shakes, Daniel Bruce, Jace Sais, Derek Lozano

Score:

NCFC: 0

NM: 1

Goals:

NCFC: -

NM: T. Amang - 90' +2'

Cautions:

NCFC: L. Perez - 9', R. Mentzingen - 36', R. Somersall - 56'

NM: M. Akale - 22', G. Zelalem - 38', O. Jabang - 67'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

NM: -

Venue: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park (Albuquerque, N.M.)

