San Antonio FC Falls Short Against Miami FC 2-1

April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's comeback fell just short Saturday night as it dropped a 2-1 result to Miami FC at Toyota Field.

It was a rough, physical first half for SAFC, who fell behind 0-2 with goals from Miami in the 25th and 27th minutes, marking the first time San Antonio has trailed heading into the half this season.

San Antonio got on the board in the 65th minute with Luke Haakenson pinging a pinpoint cross from distance that found the head of Alex Crognale to cut into the deficit. Despite SAFC peppering the Miami defense with 10 shots and 5 shots on target in the second half, the team was unable to find a second goal to equalize before the final whistle.

Scoring Summary:

MIA: Daltyn Knutson 25'

MIA: Francisco Bonfiglio (Assisted by Cristian Vasquez) 27'

SA: Alex Crognale (Assisted by Luke Haakenson) 65'

Next Up

San Antonio FC enters the U.S. Open Cup Third Round at USL League One side Union Omaha on Tuesday, April 15. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on Paramount+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC falls to 4-2-0 on the season, now in second place in the Western Conference standings with 12 points.

Defender Alex Crognale scored his first goal for the club, becoming San Antonio's seventh different goal scorer this season.

Midfielder Luke Haakenson recorded his first assist of the year.

SAFC has scored in its last 12 USL Championship matches, scoring 19 goals in that run.

SAFC outshot Miami 13-6, also leading in shots on target 6-3.

Forward Andres Paredes made his first start for the club, playing 71 minutes.

Midfielder Mohamed Omar made his season debut, subbing on in the 60th minute.

Attendance: 7,078

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Nelson Flores Blanco (Juan Agudelo 71'), Alexis Souahy, Alex Crognale (Captain), Rece Buckmaster (Luke Haakenson 60'), Almir Soto (Mohamed Omar 60'), Jorge Hernandez, Nicky Hernandez, Andres Paredes (Dmitri Erofeev 71'), Diogo Pacheco (Jimmy Medranda 60'), Alex Greive

Substitutions Not Used: Shannon Gomez, Daniel Namani

Disciplinary Summary:

MIA: Yellow Card (Diego Mercado) 8'

SA: Red Card (Bench) 30'

MIA: Yellow Card (Cristian Vazquez) 34'

SA: Yellow Card (Andres Paredes) 45+1'

SA: Yellow Card (Nelson Flores Blanco) 45+2'

SA: Yellow Card (Matias Romero) 50'

MIA: Yellow Card (Bill Hamid) 75'

MIA: Yellow Card (Alejandro Mitrano) 85'

MIA: Yellow Card (Daltyn Knutson) 87'

MIA: Yellow Card (Bench) 90+2'

MIA: Yellow Card (Deian Verón) 90+10'

SA: Yellow Card (Jorge Hernandez) 90+10'

Quotes:

Assistant Coach Fredy Herrera

(On the result)

"I mean, we work to increase our chances every game, and overall, we did an excellent job in terms of getting into the opposition's half and then getting into the opposition's box. We just need accuracy at the end, and that makes a difference, you know, as in the result, but in general, like I said, as a staff, we are proud of the boys, and I know if we keep this composure when we have the ball, and then the intensity that we put on, and then with the effort, with defense and everything, if we keep that up, games will come our way sooner than later."

(On the team getting ready for its Open Cup game on Tuesday)

"When the schedule came up, we have a roster of players ready to step in but also some players who were not in the 18 today thinking of the next match, and we're planning for today's game, for next game, and then our upcoming game, so we'll be prepared and ready for this test."

Defender Nelson Flores Blanco

(On the team's mindset going down 0-2)

"Like I said, it's always tough, especially, when the team you're playing, that's obviously what they're looking for - to get a goal early - and then just defend, and they were able to do it, and it was complicated for us to come back, obviously, because they're wasting time and they're doing everything necessary to get the result, but, yeah, I feel it was a disappointing result, and we have to move on and keep progressing."

(On dropping the last two matches)

"I mean, being in the league for so long, in the USL, anything can happen. It's always ups and downs in this league, so it's nothing crazy, but that's how the league works. Any team in the USL could beat anyone, so for us, for the future, we got to keep being positive and working hard and doing as much as we can on the field."

Defender Alexis Souahy

(On if the loss felt different than last week)

"No, it didn't feel different. I would say we definitely pushed in the second half. We showed chances. Unfortunately didn't go our way, but we showed that we didn't give up, but we need to do better in the end for sure."

(On what's went wrong the last two matches)

"I think it's details, taking care of details. Teams, they see something, but I think the goals are avoidable. It's our mistakes, especially like for myself, being in the back line, when there's a goal, there's always a responsibility, so I have to take a look back at the goals and see what happened."

(On getting a chance to bounce back in the Open Cup on Tuesday)

"Yeah, it's a great opportunity, instead of waiting for a week to bounce back, we can bounce back as early as three days, so great opportunity against good opposition, and hopefully we get the win away from home, and then we come back for the following week and we give the fans what they deserve, which is a win.

