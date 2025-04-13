Republic FC Falls to Orange County SC

April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







A strong second half wasn't enough for Republic FC in Southern California. Orange County would claim all the points in a physical 2-1 contest on Saturday night. After Orange County took a two goal lead, Sacramento fought back with a goal from Sebastian Herrera, assisted by Jared Timmer, but despite the second half momentum couldn't find an equalizer.

Orange County SC were the aggressors early on and posted four shots in the opening 15 minutes. Ethan Zubak put the first shot on goal in the 10th minute on a run to the front post, but Danny Vitiello was there to make the save. Zubak would break the deadlock in the 18th minute when he finished a cross from Ryan Doghman on the left flank.

Republic FC would build into the match by controlling the ball. Possession would help control the match to the halftime whistle. Sacramento continued to push coming out of the break, but OC would double its lead in the 48th minute when a cross was deflected into the net by Republic FC's Blake Willey.

The Indomitable Club would respond with pressure that allowed it to pull one back in the 56th minute. Making his second consecutive start, Jared Timmer carried the ball on the right flank and sent a cross into the box where Sebastian Herrera out-leaped the back line to head in his first goal of the season.

Republic FC would have its chances before the final whistle. In the 74th minute, Russell Cicerone streaked down the left side to rifle off a strong left-footed shot inside the box, but OC goalkeeper Colin Shutler made the stop. Moments later, a free kick from Rodrigo Lopez set up a Luis Felipe header on the back post, but Shutler quickly hit the ground to make the goal line save. Republic FC dominated the stats in the second half with four shots on target to OC's one and 65% possession, but the push wouldn't be enough to equalize.

It's a short turnaround for Republic FC as they begin Open Cup play with a Third Round match against El Farolito on Wednesday night at Heart Health Park. Tickets to the 7:00 p.m. match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The club will return to league play next Saturday, with a road game against Phoenix Rising FC.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 2 Orange County SC

USL Championship

Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, California

April 12, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Sebastian Herrera (Jared Timmer) 56' ; OC - Ethan Zubak (Ryan Doghman) 18', Blake Willey (OG) 48'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Dominik Wanner (caution) 42', Luis Felipe (caution) 57' ; OC - Kyle Scott (caution) 13', Ousmane Sylla (caution) 61', Chris Hegardt (caution) 71', Grayson Doody (caution) 87', Colin Shutler (caution) 90+4'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello (C), Jared Timmer (Chibi Ukaegbu 65'), Freddy Kleemann, Ryan Spaulding (Rayan Djedje 65'), Michel Benitez, Dominik Wanner, Luis Felipe, Blake Willey (Rodrigo Lopez 71'), Cristian Parano, Russell Cicerone, Lewis Jamieson (Sebastian Herrera 45')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Tyler Clegg, AJ Edwards

Stats: Shots: 17, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 2, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 2

Orange County SC: Colin Shutler, Ryan Doghman, Tom Brewitt (C), Nico Benalcazar, Grayson Doody, Kevin Partida, Lyam MacKinnon (Vuk Latinovich 77'), Kyle Scott (Ashton Miles 88'), Ousmane Sylla (Chris Hegardt 62'), Bryce Jamison (Mouhamadou War 62'), Ethan Zubak

Unused Substitutes: Cameron Dunbar, Pedro Guimaraes, Benjamin Barjolo, Gavin Karam, Tetsuya KadonoStats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 4, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 0, Offsides: 3

