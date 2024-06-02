Yolo Closes out Jackalopes

The Yolo High Wheelers overwhelmed the Grand Junction Jackalopes with a barrage of hits and runs, cruising to a dominant 14-6 victory. The loss drops the Jackalopes to 3-8 while the Wheelers improve to 5-4 on the season.

The High Wheelers wasted no time jumping ahead, scoring three runs in the first inning, followed by a five-run explosion in the second. Bobby Lada's two-run homer and Jose Gonzalez's consistent hitting were key contributors. The Jackalopes struggled to contain Yolo's relentless oOense, allowing 10 runs in the first three innings.

Grand Junction tried to claw back into the game, scoring a run in each of the first, second, fourth, fifth, and seventh innings. Lavoisier Fisher , Ethan Smith , and Damian Henderson were key performers, each contributing to the Jackalopes' six runs. However, the Wheelers' pitching staO, led by Jacob Stobart (2-0), managed to limit the damage despite issuing 11 walks.

Yolo continued to add to their lead, scoring two more runs in the third, one in the fifth, and three in the sixth, ensuring the game was out of reach. Jose Gonzalez was the standout performer, going 4-for-4 with four RBIs.

Despite their eOorts, the Jackalopes couldn't keep up with the Wheelers' oOensive onslaught, and the game ended after a marathon 3 hours and 8 minutes. This was the last game of the series between the Jackalopes and the High Wheelers, with the High Wheelers taking four of the six games.

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 4th at 6:35pm against the Northern Colorado Owlz. Tickets are available at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand-junction-jackalopes-x73o

