Mustangs Split Opening Homestand with Hawks

June 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Mustangs split the home opening series three games to three.

Mike Peterson showed his stuff once again against the Mustangs as he picks up the win going five innings giving up just one run on two hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

In his professional debut, Sayer Diederich lasted two innings giving up eight runs, seven earned, on nine hits with two strikeouts.

Daniel Willie pitched well in relief, providing four innings giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

The Hawks had a leadoff double by Noah Marcello, with an RBI single by Micah Yonamine, and a RBI Double by Tyner Hughes to take a 4-0 lead in the first.

The Hawks had another four spot in the second with RBI singles by Yonamine, Patrick Merino, and Hughes, with a Troy Viola RBI double to go up 8-0 in the second.

Willie did hit a couple batters in the third and walked home a run in the third to make it 9-0.

Taylor Lomack beat out a double play with runners at the corners to score Abe Valdez to get on the board 9-1.

Willie settled in and retired his next seven batters in a row.

The Hawks scored again in the sixth, seventh, and two runs in the eighth with a two-run homer by Merino, his third of the series, in the ninth to put a capper on the win.

The Mustangs had a three-run eighth inning with an RBI double by Evan Blum , a sac-fly by Travis Holt , and a run-scoring on a single by Jacob Kline who went 2-3 today in his return to the Mustangs, though he did not receive an RBI.

The Mustangs head to Colorado Springs to take on the Rocky Mountain Vibes for six games, then to Ogden to take on the Raptors for another six as part of the longest road trip of the season for the Mustangs.

Coverage starts 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

