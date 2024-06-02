Jackalopes Knock out Yolo

June 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

In a tightly contested game, the Grand Junction Jackalopes eked out a 2-2 tie against the Yolo High Wheelers in the Knockout Round, pushing their record to 3-7. Despite strong pitching from both teams, neither side could secure a decisive victory in nine innings forcing the game to a Knockout Round.

The game remained scoreless through six innings, with both starting pitchers keeping hitters oI balance. Grand Junction's Elijah Johnson threw 6.2 innings, allowing just one run on four hits, while Yolo's combination of pitchers allowed only two hits over nine innings.

The Wheelers struck first in the seventh inning when Kyle Guerra's sacrifice fly scored Braylin Marine, giving Yolo a 1-0 lead. They added another run in the eighth on an RBI groundout by Sam Kuchinski, extending their lead to 2-0.

The Jackalopes mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh. After Austin Shumaker walked and Ethan Smith pinch-ran for him, Conrad Villafuerte doubled to bring in the first run. Damian Henderson followed with an RBI single, tying the game at 2-2.

Both bullpens were eIective, with Grand Junction's Cole Lee and Hunter Bryan shutting down the Wheelers' oIense, while Yolo's relievers kept the Jackalopes hitless in the last two innings.

In the second Knockout Round of the season for the Jackalopes, Damian Henderson homered twice for Grand Junction, while Bobby Lada only homered once for the High Wheelers, giving Grand Junction the victory.

Despite the low hit total, the Jackalopes capitalized on their few opportunities, while the Wheelers' inability to add insurance runs late cost them a chance at victory. The game lasted 2 hours and 46 minutes.

Game 6 of the series is tonight in Yolo, the game begins at 2:05pm MST and can be listened to on the Yolo High Wheelers YouTube Audio channel.

