Plenty to Celebrate in Another Range Rider Win

June 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (8-3) had a night of celebration Saturday evening when they officially took home the 2023 Best of the Ballparks award before delivering a solid win over the Great Falls Voyagers (3-8) by a score of 8-5.

Starting pitcher Nick Zegna delivered five strong innings for Glacier with the only blemish being a three-run home run in the first inning by former Range Rider Livingston Morris, and an RBI single by the Voyagers in the fifth. Morris went yard on Glacier again in the sixth, but was held steady as the bullpen contained him and the rest of Great Falls in the final three innings. Seth Pinkerton fired a shutout inning, as did Connor Housley , before Jack Lynch finished it off for the save.

The Range Riders were aided by an error in the first, scoring two runs. One on a hit by Ben Fitzgerald , and another off the bat of John Daly . More errors by the Voyagers helped Glacier pounce for five more runs in the second, first a bunt for hit by Andy Atwood scored two, then an RBI groundout from Christian Kirtley scored Atwood. Finally, Ben Fitzgerald connected for his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot to make it 7-3. The final tally for the home side was a little league double steal in which an error scored JD McLaughlin.

The Glacier Range Riders will look to close out the Great Falls series with another win as they meet on Sunday at 1:05 PM at Glacier Bank Park.

